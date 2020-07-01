BLACKPINK break multiple world records with ‘How You Like That’ video

BLACKPINK have broken a number of Guinness World Records with the video for their recent single ‘How You Like That’.

The K-Pop outfit released the track last week (June 26), following on from their Lady Gaga collaboration ‘Sour Candy’ in May.

As Billboard reports, the song’s official video registered 86.3 million views upon its release.

These figures were high enough to break the records for the most-viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours, the most-viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours, and the most-viewed music video by a K-Pop act in 24 hours. At the time of writing, the clip has amassed over 178 million hits overall.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink who've made @YouTube history with a multiple record titles following the release of #HowYouLikeThat https://t.co/26G94FSrRX — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) June 30, 2020

Sharing the news on Twitter, Guinness World Records said: “Congratulations to BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink who’ve made @YouTube history with multiple record titles following the release of #HowYouLikeThat.” You can see that post above.

BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’, a collaborative track with Halsey, was the previous record holder of those categories. The current hit count for that video is over 51 million.

BLACKPINK previously held the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours title in 2019 with ‘Kill This Love’. Other past holders include Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ (55.4 million views) and Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (43.2 million views).

Last year BLACKPINK became the first K-pop band to score a billion YouTube views on a single song. They hit the milestone with their music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which landed on the platform last June.