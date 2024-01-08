Listen to BLACKPINK’s Jennie cover Lee Hyo-ri’s ‘Miss Korea’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently performed a cover of iconic K-pop singer Lee Hyo-ri’s 2013 single ‘Miss Korea’.

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently made a recent appearance on Lee’s music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri’s Red Carpet. During her guest appearance, the singer took a moment to pay homage to the veteran singer with a cover of Lee’s 2013 single ‘Miss Korea’.

The singer performed a stripped-down version of the jazz-inspired track, with Lee later joining the BLACKPINK star to sing the outro. “Are others’ eyes so important? / Does it feel like my fault for ruining things? / No, it’s not like that, come here / Everything’s okay, you’re a Miss Korea,” they sing together.

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the episode, Jennie also took to the stage for a performance of her solo single ‘You & Me’, which she released officially in October 2023. Prior to that, the singer had been performing the song on BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour since it began in 2022.

During her appearance on the show, Jennie also spoke about the recent founding of her label Odd Atelier, under which she will be carrying out her solo activities. The singer had shared that she decided to launch the company as she wanted “more freedom and ease for my solo activities.”

“My long-time crew joined me on this journey. With them, I want to do all my future work without any limitations,” she said. “The name shows my desire to do well in my future works, even if the path I take is odd or different.”

In December 2023, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK had signed an exclusive contract to continue their group activities under the agency following a prolonged negotiation process. However, it announced later that month that the members would no longer be working with YG for their solo endeavours.