BLACKPINK’s Jennie mentors BABYMONSTER in the first episode of ‘Last Evaluation’

YG Entertainment has released the first episode of Last Evaluation, the online series that will decide the line-up of the upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER.

The episode opens with YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk breaking down his idea for wanting to further evaluate the trainees by splitting the members up into two different groups. “To form a team, you can’t just put together members that are really good,” he said. “I think it’s really important to think about the combination.”

Ahyeon, Ruka and Pharita are revealed as the first group, and they join Korean-American producer Choice37 (BLACKPINK‘s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ and Big Bang‘s ‘Bad Boy’) in the studio to work on their cover of Rosé‘s solo song ‘Gone’.

The trio are later joined by BLACKPINK member Jennie, who mentors the group as they practice their performance of ‘Gone’. “Before going on stage, rather than thinking about things [that could go wrong], I think of how I’m going to shock everyone sitting out there,” she said.

“I think for BLACKPINK, it wasn’t about the four of us being the best singers or dancers,” she added. “It would’ve been good if someone told me this when I was a trainee, that’s why I’m saying all these things I wish I knew.”

A teaser for the next episode of ‘Last Evaluation’ sees all seven members of BABYMONSTER on stage, getting ready to be evaluated by Yang and AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun. The next episode of the online series is set to be released on March 17.

Earlier this week, in a teaser for ‘Last Evaluation’, Yang was seen informing the seven trainees that BABYMONSTER “will never be a seven-member group”. However, he did not specify how many members will make the final lineup of the group.