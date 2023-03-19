BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces upcoming solo title track ‘Flower’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has announced details of her upcoming solo title track ‘Flower’, which will be released later this month.

The singer will make her solo debut on March 31 with the single album ‘ME’. She is the last member of the K-pop girl group to release her own material.

Jisoo shared the title of the new single through a new “title poster”, which was shared on the group’s social media channels earlier today (March 19). It shows the star in a black leather beret against a red background, with the name of the title track in both Korean (꽃) and English.

Advertisement

The poster also featured the release date and time for both ‘Flower’ and the wider single album ‘ME’. The record will be released on March 31 at 1pm KST (5am BST).

Last week (March 16), Jisoo shared a visual film for ‘ME’. The video featured the singer in a zebra print outfit and surrounded by red flowers. The clip was set to a soundtrack of traditional-sounding instrumentals.

Jisoo’s long-awaited solo debut was confirmed earlier this year by BLACKPINK’s label, YG Entertainment. Last month it was revealed that the idol had been filming the music video for her first solo single. The company also shared that the production cost of the upcoming visual was the “highest” of all BLACKPINK videos to date.

Although Jisoo has yet to release her own solo music, she has embarked on an individual project outside of the group. Last year, she starred in the Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop.

Previously, Jennie kicked off BLACKPINK’s solo activities with her 2018 single ‘Solo’. Rosé followed in 2021 with her single album ‘R’, while Lisa shared her own single album ‘Lalisa’ in September of the same year.

Advertisement

The K-pop girl group are currently in the middle of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, with dates across Asia and Australia still to come. Next month, the four-piece will also return to the US to headline both weekends of Coachella 2023 before returning to the UK in July to top the bill at London’s BST Hyde Park.

In a four-star review of BLACKPINK’s tour kickoff performance in Seoul last year, NME said: “From the second they step on stage, it’s obvious BLACKPINK didn’t come to play […] It’s when they’re loose and having fun that BLACKPINK’s magic really comes alive.”