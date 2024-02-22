BLACKPINK’s Jisoo officially launches her own label, Blissoo

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo has officially launched her own solo label, named Blissoo.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed that she has started her own label, called Blisso. In a statement on Instagram Stories, the singer described the launch of Blissoo as her “new start”. She added that she is “dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you”.

Blissoo is portmanteau of “bliss” and Jisoo, according to the label’s official website. Meanwhile, the label also says its mission is to “share the happiness that Jisoo creates in her own unique way” while “transcending the boundaries of genres and fields”.

The official launch of Blissoo comes about two months after South Korean news outlets reported that Jisoo would be establishing her own label with her brother, per The Korea Herald. Those reports came just weeks after YG Entertainment confirmed that all four members of BLACKPINK would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency.

Since then, bandmates Jennie and Lisa have also started their own labels, Odd Atelier (OA) and LLOUD, respectively. Rosé, the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK, has yet to announce her future plans as a solo artist.

However, Rosé recently teased a new song called ‘vampirehollie’ on Instagram in celebration of her 27th birthday. The singer also wrote that she has been “been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about”.

Back in December 2023, all four BLACKPINK members “signed an exclusive contract for group activities” with YG Entertainment, following a months-long negotiation process. At the time, the agency said that the girl group would be releasing “new albums” and embarking on “world tours” with the signing of their new contract.