BLACKPINK join Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with ‘How You Like That’

BLACKPINK have officially joined Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with their hit 2020 single ‘How You Like That’.

BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ crossed one billion streams earlier this week, becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach this milestone. Notably, group member Lisa had previously made it to the list in September 2023 with her viral solo song ‘Money’.

The song has since been added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside other hit tracks that have also surpassed one billion streams on the music platform. Other K-pop songs on the ‘Billions Club’ include BTS songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and more, as well as ‘Seven’ by BTS singer Jungkook.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK member Jennie also recently became the first female K-pop solo singer to cross 1billion views on YouTube with her music video for ‘Solo’, which was released in 2018. The only other solo K-pop artist to reach 1billion views with a single video is Psy with his viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’.

Meanwhile, Jennie also recently dropped the single ‘Slow Motion’ with Brockhampton‘s Matt Champion. The song is the BLACKPINK singer’s first release since she launched her own agency called Odd Atelier in December 2023.

Odd Atelier was unveiled by Jennie weeks after she and her BLACKPINK bandmates decided not to renew their solo contracts with longtime agency YG Entertainment. However, the quartet will continue group activities as BLACKPINK under the K-pop label after signing a new “exclusive contract”.

In other K-pop news, Wendy of Red Velvet has dropped her sophomore solo mini-album ‘Wish You Hell’, alongside a music video for its title track. It’s her first release since her debut solo mini-album ‘Like Water’ in 2021.