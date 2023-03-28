BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga reportedly invited to perform for President Biden at US state dinner

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga have been invited to perform for US president Joe Biden and South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol at an upcoming state dinner.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, the pop stars have been invited to perform at an upcoming US state dinner between US president Biden and South Korean president Yoon.

Yoon is set to make a state visit to the US on April 26, which will feature a joint cultural event at a state dinner with the US president. The dinner will reportedly begin with an opening ceremony, at which BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga have been invited to perform at.

Advertisement

YG Entertainment has since confirmed that the girl group have received an invitation. “We have received the offer and are discussing the matter,” a spokesperson told Korea JoongAng Daily.

Meanwhile, officials for South Korean president Yoon have declined to discuss the issue, telling Yonhap News Agency that “nothing’s been decided yet on that particular cultural event”.

Notably, the invitation to perform at the upcoming state dinner would clash with a date on the girl group’s ongoing ‘Born Pink’ World Tour. The quartet are currently set to perform in Mexico City on April 26.

In other BLACKPINK news, vocalist Jisoo is set to release her debut solo single album ‘ME’ later this week (March 31), making her the fourth and final member of the girl group to drop solo material.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was recently spotted in a comic book-inspired Harley Quinn outfit, shortly after scenes for Joker 2 were filmed in New York. The film, which has been described as a musical, is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.