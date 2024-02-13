BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make acting debut in ‘The White Lotus’ season three

Thai singer-rapper Lisa, also known as a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will be making her acting debut in The White Lotus season three.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has joined the cast of the third season of The White Lotus, according to a new report by Variety. Her role in the series is being kept confidential, as is the cast with other casting moves in the upcoming season, but it will notably be the K-pop idol’s acting debut.

Also of note, The White Lotus season three will be set in Lisa’s home country of Thailand. Per Variety, the upcoming season will be shot on the island of Ko Samui, the province Phuket and the city of Bangkok.

Season three of The White Lotus is expected to premiere in 2025, according to a ‘One To Watch’ trailer released by HBO’s streaming service Max. The show also previously announced a new cast of the upcoming season, featuring Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Poser, Leslie Bibb and more.

Lisa will be the second member of BLACKPINK to star in an HBO series. Last year, bandmate Jennie appeared on the cable network’s controversial series The Idol, led by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. The series has since been cancelled after one season.

In other news, Lisa recently launched her own management company, called LLOUD. In a post announcing the agency, the K-pop idol described LLOUD as a “platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the third member of the K-pop girl group to launch their own label. It comes a little over a month after YG Entertainment confirmed that all members of BLACKPINK would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency.

In November 2023, Jennie established her own company and label, Odd Atelier (OA). Meanwhile, Jisoo has reportedly set an agency called Blissoo with her brother, according to a report by The Korea Herald.