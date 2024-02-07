BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops cryptic “coming soon” teaser on Instagram

BLACKPINK member Lisa has released a cryptic teaser on her Instagram account.

Today (February 7), BLACKPINK’s Lisa posted a brand-new Instagram story featuring a never-before-seen black-and-white image of herself, accompanied by the text: “Coming soon”.

It is currently unclear if the teaser is hinting at new music from the K-pop idol, or a different release altogether. Notably the singer recently teamed up with luxury fashion brand Bulgari on a limited-edition watch, per L’Officiel Singapore.

Lisa is also a global ambassador for French luxury fashion house Celine, a position which she has held since September 2020, per Harper’s Bazaar. Meanwhile, her last solo music release was her 2021 debut single album, ‘Lalisa’.

The teaser also comes just a month after YG Entertainment confirmed that all members of BLACKPINK, including Lisa, would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency. However, the quartet have signed an “exclusive contract for group activities” with YG Entertainment, following a long negotiation process.

Since then, member Jennie has launched her own label, called Odd Atelier (OA). The singer has described it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

Meanwhile, Jisoo has reportedly set an agency called Blissoo with her brother, according to a report by The Korea Herald. Remaining members Lisa and Rosé have yet to announce their future plans as solo artists.