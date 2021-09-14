BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks Taylor Swift’s YouTube record with ‘Lalisa’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has broken Taylor Swift‘s two-year YouTube record with the music video for her debut single, ‘Lalisa’.

According to data collected by YouTube (as of September 13), ‘Lalisa’ earned 73.6million views in the first 24 hours following its release. The music video has surpassed the record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’, which garnered 65.2 million views in 24 hours.

Moreover, ‘Lalisa’ has also become the sixth most-viewed YouTube music video in the first 24 hours of all time. She is only surpassed by BTS‘ ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, as well as two MV from her own group BLACKPINK: ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez and ‘How You Like That’.

Advertisement

‘Lalisa’, released on September 10, is the title track from Lisa’s debut solo single album of the same name. Aside from ‘Lalisa’, the project also featured the B-side track ‘Money’, alongside their instrumental versions.

The K-pop idol is the third member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut. Earlier this year, Rosé released her first solo single album ‘R’, which featured the smash hit ‘On The Ground’. Meanwhile, Jennie went solo in 2018 with the song ‘Solo’. It’s currently unclear when Jisoo is set to make her solo debut.

Lisa also recently made her solo US TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of ‘Lalisa’. She had previously appeared on the talk show in June 2020 alongside her group members to promote their single, ‘How You Like That’.