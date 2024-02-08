BLACKPINK’s Lisa launches her own management company, LLOUD

BLACKPINK member Lisa has launched her own artist management company, called LLOUD.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa officially announced LLOUD today (February 8) in a post on her personal Instagram account. It comes just a day after the singer teased the launch of something new on February 7 with a series of cryptic “coming soon” teasers.

In her Instagram post, the Thai K-pop idol described LLOUD as a “platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”. The singer also asked fans to join her “exciting journey to push through new boundaries together”.

Lisa has also launched an official website for LLOUD, where the venture is called “an artist management company” that aims to “create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations”.

“Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity,” the statement adds. “We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

The website also lists Lisa as its only current artist. In her profile on the site, the BLACKPINK member is described as someone who “transcends the group with her global impact in music and fashion”, alongside a number of her solo achievements.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the third member of the K-pop girl group to launch their own label. It comes a little over a month after YG Entertainment confirmed that all members of BLACKPINK would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency.

In November 2023, Jennie established her own company and label, Odd Atelier (OA). Meanwhile, Jisoo has reportedly set an agency called Blissoo with her brother, according to a report by The Korea Herald. Rosé, the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK, has yet to announce her future plans as a solo artist.