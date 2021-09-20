BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops teaser for ‘Money’ performance video

Lisa of BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a special performance video for ‘Money’, the B-side of her debut single album ‘Lalisa’.

On September 20, the Thai K-pop singer unveiled a teaser poster for the forthcoming performance video of ‘Money’. The song is the second track off of Lisa’s debut single album ‘Lalisa’, which dropped earlier this month alongside its title track of the same name.

The poster features a never-before-seen promotional image Lisa, as well as the release details of the ‘Money’ video. The upcoming clip drops on September 23 at Midnight KST.

Last week, ‘Lalisa’ became the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist, breaking the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’. According to data collected by YouTube (as of September 13), the BLACKPINK singer’s debut music video earned 73.6million views in the first 24 hours following its release.

Additionally, ‘Lalisa’ has also become the sixth most-viewed YouTube music video in the first 24 hours of all time. She is only surpassed by BTS‘ ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, as well as two MV from her own group BLACKPINK: ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez and ‘How You Like That’.

In other BLACKPINK news, the group are reportedly set to be featured on Ozuna’s next single alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The Puerto Rican musician had broken the news on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last week.

“DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK and Ozuna, coming up next,” he shared excitedly while discussing his upcoming projects in an interview with MTV News.