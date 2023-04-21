See BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosalía hang out in Los Angeles

BLACKPINK member Lisa and Spanish singer Rosalía have been spotted out in Los Angeles.

Today (April 21), Rosalía took to Instagram with a series of photos highlighting the pair’s day out at The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Among the images, Lisa and Rosalía were seen posing in front of Robert Therrien’s Under The Table, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room and grabbing a bit to eat at a food truck.

Advertisement

“Mi amiga es más bonita que un Basquiat,” Rosalía captioned the photos, which means “My friend is prettier than a [Jean-Michel] Basquiat [painting],” as translated by Billboard.

Both BLACKPINK and Rosalía had performed on the second day of Coachella weekend one on April 15. They’re set to return to the festival’s second weekend on April 22.

During Rosalía’s Coachella set, the Spanish singer brought out her fiancé Rauw Alejandro to perform ‘Beso’ and ‘Vampiros’. The musician also covered the Enrique Iglesias hit ‘Hero’.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made history as the first Korean group to headline the festival. It followed their debut appearance in 2019, when they were the first female K-pop act to perform at the festival altogether.

In other Coachella news, day three headliner Frank Ocean has pulled out of the festival’s second weekend. The singer, who was set to perform on April 23, will reportedly be replaced by Blink-182.

Advertisement

Coachella has also reportedly been fined over $100,000 for breaking its curfew on all three days of weekend one. The festival ran for over 20 minutes past its approved curfew on all three days of weekend one, according to Pitchfork.