BLACKPINK’s Lisa will allegedly release solo music in July

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is reportedly set to release new music next month.

During a recent episode of the MBC reality show Hangout with Yoo, host Yoo Jae-suk brought up Lisa, as well as girl group Lovelyz, while listing artists that would be making a comeback in July. The K-pop idols’ respective agencies, YG Entertainment and Woollim Entertainment, have yet to confirm the releases.

Yoo mentioned the artists while speaking about the “competitors” the upcoming boyband MSG Wannabe, which were formed through his show, would face while promoting on South Korean music programmes. He also mentioned previously announced upcoming releases, from artists such as SF9, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon and BTS.

“On July 9, BTS will be making a comeback. And more so, in July, we have Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz,” said Yoo, as translated by Koreaboo.

In April, Harper’s Bazaar Thailand had claimed that the BLACKPINK member would be making her solo debut this month, although that has yet to materialise. On the other hand, French producer DJ Snake previously alleged that he has worked with Lisa on a collaboration and said that the song was “done” in a now-deleted series of tweets.

Earlier this year, fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé made her solo debut with her first-ever single album ‘R’, featuring the song ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone’. NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a no-frills testament that proves a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine” in a four-star review.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment previously confirmed that Taeyeon will release new music next month. On the other hand, BTS will be releasing a brand-new song alongside the upcoming physical CD for their latest English-language single ‘Butter’ on July 9.