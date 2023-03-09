BLACKPINK become the most-streamed girl group on Spotify

Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have officially become the most-streamed girl group in the world on Spotify.

The quartet – consisting Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo – clinched the title with over 8.8billion streams on the service as of Wednesday (March 8), beating previous title holder British group Little Mix by 400million streams, according to Guinness World Records.

A good portion of the girl group’s total streaming numbers come from their hit singles, the most popular ones being ‘How You Like That’ with 746 million streams, ‘Kill This Love’ with 672 million streams and ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ with 574 million streams.

Aside from being the most-streamed girl group on Spotify, BLACKPINK also currently hold the record for having the most subscribers for a band on YouTube, per Guinness.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK who have become the most streamed female band on @Spotify 💫@ygofficialblink https://t.co/PL4p6VY7Mx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 8, 2023

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop group to hit over 2billion views view for a music video on YouTube with ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’. The video is also the second most-viewed K-pop music video ever, coming behind Psy‘s viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which has 4.6billion views.

Meanwhile, member Lisa holds the record as the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram with 89.6million followers at the time of writing. Her fellow bandmates occupy the remaining top four spots with over 60million followers each.

Last year, BLACKPINK scored the third most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify with ‘Pink Venom’, a single from their sophomore full-length studio album ‘Born Pink’. Meanwhile, Lisa’s solo release ‘Money’ came in at number four.