Upcoming BLACKPINK music video is YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date

BLACKPINK are currently filming a music video that is YG Entertainment’s most expensive production to date, according to the group’s management agency.

As Korea Joongang Daily reports, YG Entertainment said on Tuesday (July 26) that “the agency’s largest ever production budget was applied to the music video”. YG, however. did not disclose the exact amount spent on the video.

According to Korea Joongang Daily, filming on the video is underway – and that the group completed recording for their new album earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time YG Entertainment has made big promises for the quartet’s much-anticipated comeback. In the press release announcing the group’s plans to release new music, the label teased that BLACKPINK’s forthcoming record will kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, and that their tour in support of the album will be “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”.

Set for release sometime in August, BLACKPINK’s forthcoming record marks their first release as a group in nearly two years, following the 2020 release of their first full-length album, ‘THE ALBUM’.

The group’s upcoming album could be just one of several releases planned for the year, with YG Entertainment teasing the release of “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time”.

Ahead of their long-awaited comeback, BLACKPINK are set to release the music video for the new track ‘Ready for Love’ later this week. The song, produced as part of their ongoing collaboration with PUBG Mobile, is slated for a studio release on July 29 at 1PM KST/12AM EDT.

Last weekend, the group performed the virtual show ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [THE VIRTUAL]’. The recent concert will also be available for all-day replays this coming weekend (July 30 and 31).