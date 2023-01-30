Watch BLACKPINK perform ‘Shut Down’ live with a violinist in Paris

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK recently performed a special version of their latest single ‘Shut Down’ in Paris.

On January 28, the quartet were joined by award-winning Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich during a performance of their song ‘Shut Down’ at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity concert organised by French first lady Brigitte Macron.

The concert, which also featured performances by Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi, among others, was also aired on television. The girl group were spotted posing for a photo with Williams at the event last week, which was believed to be taken by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ performance began with an orchestra performing Paganini’s violin concerto ‘La Campanella’, which the song samples. The girl group later appear on stage with Lozakovich, who plays the iconic classical melody while they perform.

‘Shut Down’ was first released in September 2022 as the lead single of BLACKPINK’s sophomore studio album ‘Born Pink’, which also spawned the pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’.

Following successful concerts across North America and Europe in late 2022, the girl group began the Asia leg of their Born Pink tour earlier this year, completing shows in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in recent weeks. The tour is set to resume in early March and end with its Oceania leg in June 2023.

Earlier this month, Coachella 2023 organisers unveiled the line-up for the festival, with BLACKPINK as Saturday headliners. The quartet, who were the first female K-pop group to perform at the festival back in 2019, will now become the first K-pop act to headline Coachella.