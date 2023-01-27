BLACKPINK posed with Pharrell for photo believed to have been taken by French president Emmanuel Macron

BLACKPINK and Pharrell Williams posed for a photo together in Paris recently – and it’s believed to have been taken for them by none other than French president Emmanuel Macron.

The K-pop girl group were seen posing for a photo with Williams in an Instagram story posted by Tiffany and Co. executive Alexandre Arnault. Besides the musicians, the story included the official Instagram handle of Macron, positioned on the head of the person taking the photo.

"The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, taking a picture of Pharell & BLACKPINK for them." I never thought i would say this sentence in my entire blink life 😭 pic.twitter.com/Sa5Kg80a08 — ken (@togejustvibin) January 26, 2023

Another video of the moment has emerged that also claims the president of France was behind the camera.

President France Emmanuel Macron takes pics of Blackpink with Pharrell 🫶 & Lmao Chaennie 😭😆😂 #BLACKPINKxPIECESJAUNES pic.twitter.com/BVEUD4XjML — BlackpinkUpdate (@Blackpink_idd) January 26, 2023

BLACKPINK, Williams and Macron were on the guestlist for Pièces Jaunes, a Parisian charity concert organised by First Lady Brigitte Macron (who was seen attending BLACKPINK’s concert in Paris in December as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour).

The Pièces Juanes event raises funds for improving the conditions of hospitalised children and young people across France. Those musicians were joined on the line-up for the event, which took place on Wednesday (January 25), by fellow attendee Kid Cudi. French artists Vianni, Angel, Mika and Pascal Obispo also performed.

President Macron and Pharrell, too, are acquainted. Earlier this week Macron shared an image of himself and Williams on Twitter, revealing that the pair had discussed the topics of internet safety and human rights.

According to a spokesperson for the president (via Billboard), Williams and Macron “got on really well.” The statement continued: “Pharrell Williams is very involved in the issues of the harmful effects of the internet and [smart] telephones on young people… It’s good because he [Pharrell] really reaches a big audience and he is very fine in his analysis.”

A safe place for all, secure and open, peaceful and democratic, which respects human rights. That's what the Internet must be and remain, especially for our children. It's one of our battles. Artists, join us, and speak out! Thank you @Pharrell for your commitment. pic.twitter.com/84XAstay2m — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 24, 2023

BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour continues tomorrow in Abu Dhabi before heading to Asia and then Australia and New Zealand in coming months.

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK member Lisa’s status as the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram was certified by the Guinness World Records. She has over 87million followers on the platform at the time of writing.