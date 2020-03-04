BLACKPINK respond to rumours they’re working with Lady Gaga

K-Pop group BLACKPINK have responded after fans began speculating that they could be working with Lady Gaga on her next record.

Fans of the Korean group began speculating about a potential feature last week, when Gaga dropped new single ‘Stupid Love‘, before confirming her sixth album ‘Chromatica‘ will arrive in April.

However, it seems that the group are keeping coy at this point in time, although fans will notice that they’re technically not ruling anything out.

Advertisement

Responding to the rumours on social media, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment said in a statement: “The group is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement.”

As for Gaga, she recently explained how recording ‘Chromatica’ proved to be a healing process for her.

Gaga explained: “Sound is what healed me in my life, period. And it healed me again making this record.”

She added: “‘Chromatica’ is all about healing and it’s about bravery as well… when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

Advertisement

She also said that while making the record, she learnt that “I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it… it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in.

She continued: “I live on ‘Chromatica’, that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on ‘Chromatica’.”