BLACKPINK return with new single ‘How You Like That’

BLACKPINK have shared a brand new single and video – watch ‘How You Like That’ below.

The track is the K-pop four-piece’s first new music since their Lady Gaga collaboration, ‘Sour Candy’.

The band are also set to perform on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (July 26), giving ‘How You Like That’ its live debut.

Watch the track’s video below:

Prior to the release of the Lady Gaga collaboration and their new single, BLACKPINK recently became the first K-pop band to score a billion YouTube views on a single song.

The band hit the milestone with their music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which hit YouTube last June.

BLACKPINK’s last record came in the form of 2019’s five-track EP ‘Kill This Love’, and it’s not clear yet whether ‘How You Like That’ will appear on a forthcoming album or project of any kind.

Reviewing ‘Kill This Love’, NME wrote: “Their latest release is not a debut LP, as rumours suggested earlier this year, but a continuation of their tradition of giving piecemeal offerings.

“‘Kill This Love’ marks their third EP following 2016’s ‘Square Two’ and last year’s ‘Square Up’, and showcases a band who are certainly talented but perhaps not quite ready for the next upward arc in the ride they’re currently on.”