BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks new ground on Billboard charts with ‘On The Ground’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has reached new heights on the Billboard charts with her debut solo single, ‘On The Ground’.

The song recently charted at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, which tracks the most popular songs in the US, making the 24-year-old artist the highest-ranking and the only second K-pop female soloist to ever take a spot in Billboard’s main singles chart. CL of 2NE1 first made it to the Hot 100 in 2016 with ‘Lifted’.

‘On The Ground’ also topped two of Billboard’s global music charts: the Billboard Global 200 (with 92.1million streams and 29,000 units sold worldwide) and Billboard Global Excl. US chart (85.7million streams and 22,000 units sold in territories outside the US). It is the singer’s second time atop the latter chart, the first being ‘Lovesick Girls’ with BLACKPINK in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Rosé’s ‘Gone’, the second track from her album ‘R’, reached number 29 spot on Billboard Global 200 and number 17 on the Billboard Global Excl. US. These two worldwide charts were first launched last September, and rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

‘On The Ground’ recently broke records on YouTube as well, taking home the title of the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist title last week. It garnered 41.6million views, according to Korea JoongAng Daily, which took outpaced previous record holder, Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ video in 2012.

NME’s Rhian Daly called ‘R’ a “no-frills testament that proves a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine” in a glowing four-star review.