BLACKPINK’s Rosé and CL become the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala

BLACKPINK singer Rosé and rapper CL have become the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala.

Held on September 13, the 2021 Met Gala saw two of the most popular female K-pop idols – BLACKPINK’s Rosé and former 2NE1 member CL – grace the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City for the annual fundraiser gala, overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

With their attendance to this year’s Met Gala, Rosé and CL have become the first two female K-pop idols to score invites to one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

Attending as the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, Rosé was spotted alongside the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, while sporting a black-and-white Saint Laurent dress, accessorised with an asymmetrical white bow, large choker and drop earrings.

Rosé and Anthony Vaccarello arrive at the 2021 #MetGala.

Meanwhile, CL walked the red carpet adorned with a custom blue denim coat reminiscent of the traditional Korean costume called the hanbok, as well as white briefs. Her outfit was designed by luxury fashion brand Alexander Wang.

While both idols are the first female K-pop artists to receive an invite to the Met Gala, several other male K-pop singers have attended the galas prior. Some of these singers include Psy, Rain and EXO member Lay in 2013, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

