BLACKPINK’s Rosé performs heartfelt cover of The Killers’ ‘Read My Mind’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has released her take on The Killers’ 2006 hit song ‘Read My Mind’.

Yesterday (August 3), the Korean-Australian singer returned for her fourth appearance on South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope, where different Korean celebrities perform music live and provide guests with meals at a seaside venue.

Accompanied by a guitarist, Rosé held her performance in front of a small audience during sunset. “Oh well, I don’t mind if you don’t mind / Cause I don’t shine if you don’t / Before you go / Can you read my mind,” sings the BLACKPINK vocalist in the song’s refrain.

Elsewhere during the episode, Rosé also took on a 2008 track titled ‘Time Walking Through Memories’ by South Korean alternative rock band Nell. SHINee‘s Onew also joined in during the cover, harmonising during the ending verses of the song.

Rosé also performed an acoustic version of her debut solo single ‘Gone’ during her appearance on the programme. “Another story that’s sad and true / I can feel the pain, can you? / You had to be the one to let me down / To colour me blue,” she sang in the refrain.

Rosé previously guest-starred on Sea Of Hope twice last month, where she performed the popular 2009 Paramore song ‘The Only Exception’. She also teamed up with AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and SHINee’s Onew on a cover of Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’.

She made her first appearance on the programme in June, where she performed a rendition of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. The American singer-songwriter took notice of Rosé’s cover, describing it as “gorgeous”, and later gifted the BLACKPINK singer a pink electric guitar as thanks.