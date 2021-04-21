BLACKPINK’s Rosé named Tiffany & Co.’s new global ambassador

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has been announced as the newest global ambassador for American luxury jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co.

Rosé is set to make her debut as the brand’s latest ambassador in the upcoming 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign, which will go live this Friday (April 23). The luxury brand cited Rosé’s “bold personality and modern style influence” as key factors in their decision to feature her in the campaign, per Tatler Hong Kong.

When asked about her thoughts on representing Tiffany & Co., Rosé shared that she feels “honoured and excited” to be a part of the campaign. “I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewellery. To be a part of an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me,” she told Elle Singapore. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The singer also explained how her own personal style translates into her love for the collection, noting how she is more inspired by “small things in my everyday life” rather than something “grand”. She added: “Which is why I feel more drawn to the Hardwear collection’s industrial shapes. I love how intricate and edgy the design is.”

However, the announcement of the Rosé as Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador should come as no surprise to fans (also known as BLINKs) as the singer had previously worn pieces from the luxury jewellery retailer, most notably in the group’s video for ‘Ice Cream’. Moreover, the singer is also one of only three accounts that the brand follows on Instagram.

Tiffany & Co. is the second international luxury brand to name Rosé as its global ambassador, following Saint Laurent last year. Fellow members Lisa and Jisoo have also been named global ambassadors for Celine and Dior respectively, while Jennie has been representing French luxury brand Chanel since 2018.