BLACKPINK’s Rosé says she will “treasure” John Mayer-gifted guitar “for life”

Rosé of BLACKPINK has shared how she felt when she first received a gift from John Mayer.

In July, the American singer-songwriter had surprised the K-pop idol with a pink electric guitar as thanks for covering one of his songs. In a recent “Ask Me Anything” video with Elle Korea, the Korean-Australian idol talked about her reaction to receiving it and her feelings about the gift.

“When I received [the guitar], somebody form my company, they kind of surprised me with it. They were like, ‘We have something to give you, like it’s really important.’ I thought it was something very serious,” Rosé said. “She delivered it to me and she was like, ‘John really wanted to send this to you’, and I was just like ‘Oh my god’. I couldn’t believe it.”

Advertisement

This came after the BLACKPINK member covered Mayer’s 2006 song ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ on the South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope. “He reposted my cover… and said very nice words about it,” she added. “He seems like the sweetest person ever. I’m going to treasure it for life. It’s like the prettiest pink guitar!”

“I feel very excited that one of my first few Stratocasters would be one gifted by John Mayer! All my friends were so jealous, they were like, ‘are you kidding me?! He’s like the legend of our generation!’ They were freaking out,” Rosé continued.

Mayer took notice of Rosé’s cover shortly after it was shared by the official BLACKPINK Twitter account in June. The American singer-songwriter then retweeted the video and called the cover “gorgeous”, while tagging of the group’s official Twitter account alongside a hashtag of Rosé’s name.

Advertisement

In other BLACKPINK news, main dancer Lisa has shared a “coming soon” poster for her forthcoming debut solo release. She will be the third member to share their solo work, following Jennie in 2018 and Rosé earlier this year. Further details on the project are expected in the coming weeks.