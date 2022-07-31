BLACKPINK share snippet of fiery new song in ‘Born Pink’ teaser video

BLACKPINK have begun the promotional rollout for their hotly awaited second album – which appears to be titled ‘Born Pink’ – with the release of a new teaser video.

READ MORE: K-pop’s fourth generation girl groups need to give the girl crush concept a rest

The clip offers a little over 20 seconds of new music, with a bold, Latin-style guitar lead and sharp, clap-heavy beat swelling into a fake-out drop while modulated voices chant, “BLACKPINK!” It also outlines the first few parts of the timeline for BLACKPINK’s new era, re-confirming that the album’s lead single will arrive in August, before the full record is released in September.

A month later, BLACKPINK will embark on an ambitious world tour, which their label, YG Entertainment, has boasted will mark “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”. At the time of writing, the group – which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – are yet to announce dates for the first leg of that tour.

Advertisement

Have a look at the ‘Born Pink’ teaser below:

BLACKPINK released their first full-length effort, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020. Confirmation of its imminent follow-up came at the start of July, when YG announced that BLACKPINK were in the “final stages of recording a new album”.

The label asserted that the group’s new long-player would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, teasing “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time”. It’s implied that the album will be just one of several releases that BLACKPINK have planned for 2022.

One of those ancillary releases, a standalone single titled ‘Ready For Love’ – which came as part of their ongoing collaboration with PUBG Mobile – arrived last Friday (July 29). A clip for the single arrived just days after BLACKPINK performed a virtual show inside the mobile game on July 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, a music video being filmed for BLACKPINK’s new album campaign has been reported as YG’s most expensive production to date.

Advertisement

Word of BLACKPINK’s comeback first emerged back in April, when reports claimed that a new album could arrive “as early as June”. YG shot down the rumours of an album releasing that soon, but confirmed that BLACKPINK were indeed preparing for a return.

That return was also teased by Jennie during her guest appearance on the Game Caterers YouTube channel last March, where she said: “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

Back in May, Rosé, said she doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”, describing her fellow BLACKPINK members as “family forever”. She told Rolling Stone: “I grew up with them. They’re a part of me. I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it.”

That same month, Jisoo admitted she still feels unsure about pursuing a music career outside of BLACKPINK. She explained that she has not formed a picture of what a solo career would look like for her: “What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

Additionally, OneRepublic vocalist Ryan Tedder has teased an upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK, which will presumably be part of the group’s upcoming release. “I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album,” Tedder said in an interview with Good Morning America. “From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.”