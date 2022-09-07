BLACKPINK announce upcoming title track ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK have announced the title ‘Shut Down’ for their upcoming lead single lifted from forthcoming album ‘Born Pink’.

The K-pop quartet made the announcement on September 7 at midnight KST via their social media channels, through a “title poster” showcasing the lead single’s title and ‘Born Pink”s release date and time of September 16 at 1pm KST / 12am EST.

In a statement to South Korean outlet Yonhap News Agency published shortly after the announcement was made, YG Entertainment described ‘Shut Down’ as “a title that is intuitive and creates a strange tension”. “BLACKPINK will once again captivate music fans around the world with [their] unique charisma and girl-crush charm,” the statement read.

In anticipation of ‘Born Pink”s full release, BLACKPINK released a pre-release single titled ‘Pink Venom’ last month. The group subsequently made their MTV VMAs debut with a live performance of the song, where they were also awarded the Best Metaverse Performance award for their special PUBG concert, BLACKPINK The Virtual.

In a four-star review of ‘Pink Venom’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “While cutting and confident, the rapping on this high-energy track still leaves much to be desired: there are only so many references to luxury brands and wealth that one can take before the song warps in on itself.”

Ahead of ‘Born Pink”s full release next week, YG Entertainment said in a statement that its title “implies the identity” of the girl group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”. The record is also set to arrive nearly two years after BLACKPINK’s last music, which was their debut studio album ‘The Album’ released in 2020.

Following the album’s release, BLACKPINK are slated to take their new music out on the road with a 35-date world tour due to run from October into next June. Beginning with two shows in Seoul on October 15 and 16, BLACKPINK announced yesterday (September 6) that they would be embarking on the North American and European legs of the ‘Born Pink’ tour in November and December. See the full list of dates here.