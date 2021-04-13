BLACKPINK surpass 60milllion YouTube subscribers, second only to Justin Bieber

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have officially surpassed 60million subscribers on YouTube.

The South Korean idols officially passed the milestone at 6am KST today (April 13), according to their agency YG Entertainment, per Yonhap News Agency. BLACKPINK currently have the biggest YouTube account based in South Korea and are also the most-subscribed female artists on the video platform.

The achievement also makes BLACKPINK the second most-subscribed musicians on YouTube globally, only beaten by Justin Bieber with 62.4million subscribers. The group originally made their debut in 2016 and have since accumulated more than 17billion views on their channel.

The quartet first became the most-subscribed female artists on YouTube last July, when they surpassed Ariana Grande. Since then, they also surpassed the subscriber count of other popular musicians like Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmello.

In February, BLACKPINK set another record on the video platform as the first K-pop group to cross 1.5billion views with their 2018 hit ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’. It was also their first-ever song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 55.

Meanwhile, member Rosé recently broke YouTube record with her debut solo single, ‘On The Ground’. The song’s music video currently holds the title for the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6million views, beating Psy’s 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ with 36million views.

‘On The Ground’ appeared on Rosé’s first single album, ‘R’. In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly said the release proved that “a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine”.