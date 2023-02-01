BLACKPINK announce ticketing details for Australian shows, cancel Auckland concert

BLACKPINK have announced ticketing details for the previously announced Australian leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

The K-pop group will play four Australian shows – two each in Melbourne and Sydney – this June. They’ll play consecutive nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on June 10 and 11, before a pair of concerts at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on June 16 and 17.

Tickets will go on sale first for members of BLACKPINK’s BLINK fan club on February 7, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale the following day. Finally, tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 9.

BLACKPINK have also cancelled the New Zealand show that was originally announced alongside the Australian concerts last year. The group were due to perform in Auckland on June 21.

“Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, the originally announced Auckland show will no longer be feasible,” reads a statement from tour promoters Frontier released today (February 1). No further details on the cancellation were shared.

BLACKPINK kicked off their ‘Born Pink’ world tour with a pair of concerts in Seoul, South Korea last October, before North American and European legs. An Asian tour commenced earlier this month, and will run up to early June, with the Australian dates set to conclude the tour.

The group will also headline this year’s edition of Coachella Festival in California in April, alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to headline the festival, following their first appearance at Coachella in 2019. Back then, they were the first female K-pop group to perform at the event.

‘Born Pink’, BLACKPINK’s second studio album, arrived in September 2022. In a three-star review, NME said the album saw “moments of uncharacteristic, endearing vulnerability peer through the classic BLACKPINK bombast on their second album”.

BLACKPINK’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 16 and Saturday 17 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena