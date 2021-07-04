BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are working on new music in LA

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are in Los Angeles working on new music, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed.

Rumours began to circulate about what the stars were doing in LA after paparazzi photos of them in the city appeared online.

After the pictures were published by US gossip sites, YG responded, clarifying the purpose of the rapper and singer’s trip out of South Korea. “Rosé and Jennie are currently in America to work on music,” the label said in a statement on Friday (July 2), according to AllKpop.

Since then, the BLACKPINK members have been photographed with Jaden Smith and DJ duo Simi and Haze. It has not been confirmed if Jennie and Rosé are working with either act.

Moises Arias, Jaden Smith, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie at dinner last night. pic.twitter.com/6sJXcoZpD3 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 4, 2021

Last week (June 29), Rosé was the first guest on a new Korean variety show called Sea Of Hope. During her appearance on the show, she performed a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’, with help from SHINee’s Onew, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin.

Mayer later responded to Rosé’s cover of the ‘Continuum’ track. “This is gorgeous,” he wrote on Twitter.

BLACKPINK are set to celebrate their fifth anniversary in August with a project called ‘4+1’. Part of the celebrations will include the release of a new film, BLACKPINK: The Movie, which will feature a special never-before-seen interview with the group and footage capturing moments from their last five years. It will also include five songs from their ‘The Show’ livestream concert and ‘In Your Area’ 2018 concert.

Meanwhile, rapper Lisa is expected to be the next member of the band to release solo material following Rosé’s solo single album ‘R’ in March and Jennie’s track ‘Solo’ in 2018.