BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares live jazz version of ‘You & Me’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has shared a live performance video for a jazz version of her latest solo single, ‘You & Me’.

The star shared the original version of the track last week (October 6) after premiering it on the ‘Born Pink’ world tour in 2022.

In the new video, Jennie sits on a chair in front of the moon background that appears in the original performance video shared upon the single’s official release. With glowing orbs sitting on the floor around her, she delivers a poised performance of the track, with its melodies reinterpreted in jazz form.

The jazz version marks the third incarnation of ‘You & Me’ that has been shared so far, alongside the original single and the ‘Coachella Remix’.

In a press release about the release of ‘You & Me’, YG Entertainment said, “We hope the song becomes a special gift through which fans remember their memories from ‘Born Pink’ tour”, per The K-pop Herald.

‘You & Me’ is Jennie’s second solo single, following her 2018 debut single ‘Solo’. Earlier this year, the star also appeared on ‘One of the Girls’ with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, as part of the soundtrack of HBO’s The Idol.

The single’s release comes amid reports by South Korean media that some members of BLACKPINK might not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. However, the K-pop agency has maintained that discussions are continuing and nothing regarding the group’s contracts has been confirmed.

Last month, Jennie teased that she is working on new, “unique” solo music in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea. Meanwhile, bandmate Lisa recently became the first K-pop idol to reach a billion streams on Spotify with a solo song.