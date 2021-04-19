BLACKPINK’s Lisa to reportedly make solo debut in June

Lisa will seemingly be the next member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut.

On April 16, Harper’s Bazaar Thailand shared a photo of the Thai-born idol on their Instagram page, revealing in the accompanying caption that the singer will make her highly anticipated debut as a soloist later this June.

However, her agency YG Entertainment has yet to confirm the news. In a statement to The Korea Herald, the company confirmed that “Lisa is still working hard on the album” but did not confirm a release date.

Earlier this March, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her solo debut with her first-ever single album ‘R’, featuring the song ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone’. NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a no-frills testament that proves a powerful voice and good songwriting don’t need to be big or ostentatious to shine” in a four-star review.

Rosé set a high bar with her debut and broke several records with her release. The music video for ‘On the Ground’ garnered 41.6million views on YouTube within 24 hours, surpassing the eight-year record previously held by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’.

The single also charted at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the highest-ranking female K-pop soloist and the only second K-pop female soloist to ever take a spot in Billboard’s main singles chart.

In other BLACKPINK news, the group recently surpassed 60million subscribers on YouTube. This makes them the second most-subscribed musicians in the world after Justin Bieber, as well as the biggest account based in South Korea.