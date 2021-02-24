BLACKPINK’s video for ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ crosses 1.5billion views

BLACKPINK have broken yet another record with the music video for their 2018 hit ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’.

BLACKPINKs agency YG Entertainment announced earlier today (February 24) that the quartet have become the first K-pop group to cross 1.5billion views on the video sharing platform. The group surpassed the astonishing figure at around 6:30pm yesterday (February 23), according to YG.

‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ is the lead single of the group’s first EP ‘Square Up’, released in 2018. The track was the groups’ first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 55, and also topped the Gaon Digital Chart at release.

Apart from breaking yet another YouTube record, the girl group – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – have also been the first K-pop act to collaborate with a number of Western pop superstars. They include the likes of Dua Lipa for ‘Kiss And Make Up’, Lady Gaga for ‘Sour Candy’ and Selena Gomez for ‘Ice Cream’. In 2019, the idol group were also the first female K-pop act to perform at the Coachella.

Early this February, BLACKPINK also made headlines after their recent live streamed concert The Show held on January 31 earned ₩10billion in ticket sales. The showcase gathered the biggest livestream concert audience by a K-Pop girl group in history as well with approximately 280,000 viewers.