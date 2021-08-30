BLACKSTARKIDS share new single ‘Fight Club’ ahead of debut album

Dirty Hit signees BLACKSTARKIDS have shared another single in the lead up to their debut album ‘Puppies Forever’, out October 15.

The track, titled ‘Fight Club’, sees the Kansas trio ooze confidence as they spit bars for the digital generation: talking social media (“My fit so clean it stuns you/Got lurking on my Instagram to see what I do“), confidence (“Her boyfriend wanna look like me/And she wanna be with me“) and Ye (“Like Kanye bitch I’m stronger”).

In a statement, the group said “‘Fight Club’ really captures the way we feel when we’re all together and everything is going smoothly for us”.

The track also arrives with a self-directed music video that sees BLACKSTARKIDS – Ty, Deoindre and The Babe Gave – take over a convenience store. Watch it below:

‘Fight Club’ follows BLACKSTARKIDS’ first release of 2021, ‘Juno‘. The lead single only arrived earlier this month (August 5) and was inspired by their shared experiences growing up in the 2000s.

“’Juno’ is a really honest reflection of how we were feeling at the time of working on the album, which is why we wanted to lead with it,” the trio said of the track. “In context of the album, it’s one of the more personal and reflective moments.”

BLACKSTARKIDS’ debut album ‘Puppies Forever’ follows a string of previous releases they dubbed their “black coming-of-age trilogy”. This includes 2019’s ‘Let’s Play Sports’, and 2020’s ‘Surf’ and ‘Whatever, Man’.