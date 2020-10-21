Blessed announces mixtape, drops new track ‘Bonnie Killed Clyde’

BLESSED announced today (October 21) that he will release his debut mixtape, ‘Music Is The Medicine’, on November 20. ‘Music Is The Medicine’ will hit streaming services via Blessed’s own label, GODSPEED.

To celebrate the announcement, the rapper has dropped the mixtape’s second single, ‘Bonnie Killed Clyde’. The track follows on from the release of ‘Something To Believe In’, the mixtape’s first single, earlier this year.

‘Bonnie Killed Clyde’ arrives accompanied by a new music video which you can watch below.

Per a press release, BLESSED — full name Blessed Samuel Joe-Andah — termed his forthcoming mixtape “a sonic piece on self-love, growth, understanding and the generational hunger for hope.”

“This mixtape is a multi-genre sequence of songs shifted into different frequencies that affect the body and subconscious mind in an enlightening nature,” the Ghanan-born, Western Sydney-raised artist continued.

“Music can match moods and influence positive or negative emotions. With this project, I want to use the ethereal feeling of sound alongside introspective and reflective lyrics to reach a broken generation.”

BLESSED plans to play two Sydney shows in early December to coincide with the release of ‘Music Is The Medicine’. He will take to the stage at Mary’s Underground on December 10 for an early and late show. Tickets are on sale now.