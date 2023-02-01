BLESSED delivers a poignant ode to his Motherland in new single ‘Heya’

BLESSED has returned with his first release for 2023, a euphoric and sizzling hip-hop gem titled ‘Heya’.

‘Heya’ was written and produced as a trio between BLESSED, Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson, with the song itself brought to life at Corby’s Rainbow Valley studio in northern NSW. In a press release, BLESSED explained that it “represents the dichotomy of man and nature, the disconnection of soul and spirit and the veil between the seen and the unseen”.

He continued: “The journey of self discovery unravels the falsified you, allowing for space and openness. Key ingredients in the recipe of true love. A love for self, for mankind, for nature and for the spirit. My soul resonates with the ancients and my ancestors guide me through my personal journey of self discovery. From the shores of Australia to the heart of the Motherland.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Heya’ – directed by Donna Bertram and shot in the aforementioned “Motherland”, BLESSED’s home country of Ghana – below:

‘Heya’ comes as the first release to follow BLESSED’s debut album, ‘Aussie Blackstar’, which arrived last June via Rainbow Valley and Warner on the back of the singles ‘No Changes’, ‘Down Under’ and ‘Love Yourself’. The album itself was spotlit by NME in a roundup of the best Australian albums released that month, while Cyclone Wehner gave it three stars in a dedicated review.

Also in 2022, BLESSED had a bit part in the film 6 Festivals, and linked up with B Wise, Manu Crooks, Kwame and Lil Spacely to form BBGB. The supergroup released their first single (‘Tough Love’) last July, and have since followed it up with ‘Knock Knock’ and ‘Perfect Timing’.

Fans will be able to catch BLESSED live later this week, with the artist announced to support Knucks at his Laneway sideshows in Sydney tomorrow (February 2) and Melbourne on Friday (February 3).