BLESSED explores issues of inequality in new single ‘No Changes’

BLESSED is back and he’s raising awareness around continued inequality in his new single, ‘No Changes’.

Released today (January 27), the Ghanaian-Australia hip-hop and indie artist explores discourse in the country and the world, touching on national hardships and other sociopolitical themes. The track features backing vocals from Matt Corby, to whose label, Rainbow Valley Records, BLESSED has just signed.

In a press release, BLESSED described ‘No Changes’ as “an anthemic commentary on what seems like an endless battle to be seen, heard and treated equally. A battle that all of us universally share in both communal and unique ways.”

Shot in black and white, the song’s official music video features men, women and children of different ethnicities in pensive portrait shots in urban landscapes, interjected by crowds at social justice protests, forest fires, derelict gaol cells and more. The visual sends a powerful message when coupled with BLESSED’s vibrant vocals and choral melodies.

Watch the video below:

On the video, BLESSED added: “[It] visually represents the everyday person and struggles within this reality. The documentary style gives the viewer an intimate glimpse into our world, filled with an arrayed with raw emotion but also with a hint of hope and optimism.”

Last year, BLESSED released a mixtape titled ‘Lockdown Tapes Vol. 1’, a collection of songs recorded in the artist’s bedroom in the months prior. “I decided to start a Tiktok account and record myself making music everyday as something fun and distracting to do,” the artist said at the time of the mixtape’s release.

“From this isolating lockdown, I’ve been able to connect more with fans old and new, as well as with artists and producers all over the world that have been a part of this project.”