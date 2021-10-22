BLESSED shares new mixtape, ‘Lockdown Tapes Vol. 1’

BLESSED has released a new mixtape, ‘Lockdown Tapes Vol. 1’, comprised of songs recorded from home over the last few months.

“The Lockdown Tapes are a compilation of songs that I made in my bedroom during Sydney’s most recent and current lockdown,” the rapper explained in an accompanying statement. “I decided to start a Tiktok account and record myself making music everyday as something fun and distracting to do.”

“From this isolating lockdown, I’ve been able to connect more with fans old and new, as well as with artists and producers all over the world that have been a part of this project.”

The rapper went on to discuss the project’s cover art, which features a pair of handcuffed hands emerging out of a hole in the wall.

“The cracks in the walls represent the cracks in the system, while the hands in cuffs feature a tattoo of an ancient West African symbol (fawohodie) symbolising freedom and emancipation,” he explained.

‘Lockdown Tapes’ marks BLESSED’s second body of work in as many years. Last year, he released ‘Music Is the Medicine’, his debut mixtape under the name after emerging in the early 2010s using the name Miracle.

Much like ‘Music Is the Medicine’, the rapper’s latest release melds a variety of hip-hop and rock influences. Speaking to NME last year, he said: “I’ve always played guitar; I’ve always been into rock music, rap music – just all types of different music… I want to really push that idea of individuality.”

Since ‘Music Is the Medicine’ arrived, BLESSED has made numerous guest appearances on other artists’ tracks, linking up with Manu Crooks on ‘Top’ late last year and joining B Wise on ‘Black Visionary’, which featured on the latter’s album ‘jamie’.