BLESSED to release debut album, ‘Aussie Blackstar’, shares new single ‘Love Yourself’

BLESSED is set to release his long-awaited debut album, ‘Aussie Blackstar’, dropping new single ‘Love Yourself’ to mark the announcement.

Out today (April 28), ‘Love Yourself’ further acknowledges BLESSED’s return to his unabashed hip-hop roots. It sees the Ghanian-Australian artist explore the art of self-love, with an emotive and colourful tapestry of melody meeting mellow yet poignant rap lyrics.

Watch the official music video, directed by Trav Leslie, below:

The 11-track ‘Aussie Blackstar’ is set for release on Friday June 3 via Matt Corby‘s label, Rainbow Valley Records. The album will also feature BLESSED’s previously released singles ‘Down Under’ and ‘No Changes’, and sports collaborations with Baby Prince, Manu Crooks and Maina Doe.

In a press release, BLESSED discussed his aim to capture the POC experience beyond what’s usually depicted in mainstream Australian media. “Australia is one of the most multicultural places on the earth and that’s not being showcased,” he said. “We have a deeper history of deeper culture. The people are changing, the people’s voices are getting louder, but the system isn’t changing.

“As a kid growing up here, I was always looking outside our borders. I was looking to America and trying to be American. But that’s not me, I didn’t grow up there. I really wish I had people to look up to, to say, ‘it’s cool to be where you’re from.’ I want to make a difference in that way.”

BLESSED’s ‘Aussie Blackstar’ tracklist is:

1. ‘War On Love’

2. ‘Down Under (feat. Baby Prince)’

3. ‘Love Yourself’

4. ‘No Changes’

5. ‘Skeletons’

6. ‘Loot (feat. Manu Crooks)’

7. ‘In God We Trust’

8. ‘Trouble (feat. Maina Doe)’

9. ‘Reply’

10. ‘Family > Everything’

11. ‘Sydney Niggy’