BLESSED visits the Silverton Hotel in video for new single ‘Down Under’

BLESSED delivers a slick pop-rap blend in his new single, ‘Down Under’, cruising the Australian outback in its accompanying video.

Featuring the vocal talents of Brisbane’s Baby Prince, BLESSED called ‘Down Under’ in a press release “the anthem for the new Australia”.

The accompanying, Jon Baxter-directed video was filmed in and around Broken Hill, and sees BLESSED driving a black Mustang at sunset through the scenic bushland, linking up with Baby Prince at the historic Silverton Hotel. Watch it below:

Back In January BLESSED – full name Blessed Samuel Joe-Andah – announced he had signed with Matt Corby‘s label, Rainbow Valley Records, dropping a new single, ‘No Changes’, to mark the news.

Last October, BLESSED released a compilation of songs, a mixtape dubbed ‘Lockdown Tapes Vol. 1’, recorded in the rapper’s bedroom. “I decided to start a Tiktok account and record myself making music everyday as something fun and distracting to do,” BLESSED explained of the project at the time.

The mixtape’s release marked the second body of work by BLESSED in as many years, having released his debut mixtape, ‘Music Is The Medicine’ the year prior, his first using the BLESSED pseudonym.

Since then, BLESSED has appeared as a guest artist on the releases of several of his peers, appearing on Manu Crooks‘ ‘Top’ in 2020 and joining B Wise on his ‘jamie’ cut ‘Black Visionary’ last year.