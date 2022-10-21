Blink-182 add four new shows to 2024 Australian tour

Responding to the insane demand for tickets to their first tour back with Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 have added four more shows to its Australian leg.

The tour was first announced last Wednesday (October 12), with shows set to go down in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. It came alongside the news that DeLonge – who formed Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus in 1992, but left in 2015 “to change the world for my kids” – had officially rejoined the band.

Within minutes of ticket sales opening on Monday (October 17), all five of the Australia shows were sold out. New dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane were added the following day (October 18), but those too were gone within a matter of minutes.

Live Nation have now confirmed that third shows will be held in all of those east coast cities – Brisbane’s new date set for Wednesday February 21, Sydney’s on Friday 23 and Melbourne’s on Monday 26 – with a second date in Perth also revealed (and set for Thursday February 8).

Tickets for all of the new shows are on sale now – find them here.

The return of DeLonge comes after months of fervent rumours. Back in July, Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba – who joined Blink-182 in 2015 as a replacement for DeLonge – claimed that he didn’t know if he was still a part of Blink-182. DeLonge then hinted that he’d rejoined the group, before Hoppus said the original trio (rounded out with drummer Travis Barker) were in “a really great place”.

Last Friday (October 14) saw the release of ‘Edging’, Blink-182’s first single to feature DeLonge since 2012. It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming ninth album. The record is yet to be formally unveiled, however DeLonge has already described it as “the best album of our career” as well as their “most progressive”.

Shortly before the new single was released, DeLonge shared a personal message to Skiba, thanking him for his work with the band. Skiba later responded, saying he’s “truly happy” for the reunited trio.

After the reunion became official on Tuesday, Hoppus explained that he found it difficult to keep DeLonge’s return a secret. Speaking on his Apple Music show After School Radio, he said: “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long.”

Hoppus also had troubles of his own securing tickets to Blink-182’s reunion tour. At the start of the week, the frontman told fans online that he’d attempted to buy tickets for his own shows – twice – after many complained about problems they’d faced with the online sale platform (which for most regions, was Ticketmaster). “I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out,” he explained.

Blink-182’s most recent album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019. It was the second record to feature Skiba, following on from 2016’s ‘California’. The band never toured Australia with Skiba, having last visited in 2013 – when they co-headlined that year’s edition of the now-defunct Soundwave festival – on the back of their 2012 EP ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’.

Meanwhile, Hoppus is also writing a book about his life, career with Blink-182 and experience of battling cancer. In July 2021, the bassist confirmed that he had been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – the same type of cancer his mother had (and eventually recovered from). That September, he confirmed to fans that he was officially cancer-free.

Blink-182’s 2024 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 8 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena

Friday 9 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 13 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 14 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Friday 16 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 17 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Monday 19 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 20 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Friday 23 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Monday 26 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena