Blink-182 add more shows to 2024 Australian tour

Blink-182 have added more shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to the band’s forthcoming Australian tour in February 2024.

The Australian and New Zealand run will take place as part of the band’s upcoming world tour, following the news that founding member Tom DeLonge has rejoined the band after a seven-year absence.

The band, who will be joined by special guests Rise Against for the run, will now play extra shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 14, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on February 17 and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 20.

The new dates are in addition to already-announced shows in all three cities, plus concerts in Perth, Adelaide, Auckland and Christchurch. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Thursday (October 20) at 1pm local time, with a pre-sale kicking off tomorrow.

Blink-182 announced last week that DeLonge had rejoined the band following his departure in 2015, alongside news of a world tour and that a new album was on the way. On Friday (October 14), they shared new single ‘Edging’, the first to feature DeLonge in a decade. Over the weekend, DeLonge elaborated on the forthcoming album, promising it contains “some of the most progressive, and elevated music [we’ve] ever had”.

During DeLonge’s absence, his role was filled by Matt Skiba. The Alkaline Trio frontman recorded two albums with the band – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – playing guitar and sharing lead vocal duties with Mark Hoppus.

Last week, DeLonge shared a message he sent to Skiba, thanking him for his work with the band. “To be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day,” DeLonge wrote. “From my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

Skiba has since responded with an Instagram post, in which he congratulated DeLonge and the band for their reunion. “I am truly grateful for my time with Blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again,” he wrote.

Blink-182’s 2024 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 9 – Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 11 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (new show)

Friday 16 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (new show)

Monday 19 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 20 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (new show)

Friday 23 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday 26 – Christchurch, Christchurch Arena