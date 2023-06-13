Blink-182 add fifth Melbourne show to 2024 Australia tour

Blink-182 have announced a fifth Melbourne concert for their 2024 Australia tour.

Today, concert organiser Live Nation Australia announced that the band have added a fifth Melbourne show, set to take place on February 29 at the Rod Laver Arena. It will also be the final Melbourne concert to be added to Blink-182’s extensive Australia run of shows.

All four previously announced Melbourne concerts have been sold out.

Vodafone pre-sale tickets to the newly announced Melbourne concerts will go on sale tomorrow (June 14) at 12pm local time for just 48 hours. On Friday (June 16), Live Nation pre-sale tickets will go on sale until 11am on June 19.

General tickets will then be made available from 12pm local time on Monday, June 19 via Live Nation.

… and in HUGE NEWS, @blink182 have added a 5TH & FINAL MELBOURNE SHOW on Thu 29 Feb! 🎟 Vodafone Presale: Wed 14 Jun, 12pm for 48 hours. Head to https://t.co/7ytwqB6zeX. 🎫 LN Presale: Fri 16 Jun, 1pm > Mon 19 Jun, 11am.

Tour details → https://t.co/RMP5V2v49P pic.twitter.com/TFiHbyFaeS — Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) June 12, 2023

In October, Blink-182 released ‘Edging’, the band’s first single to feature DeLonge since 2012. It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming ninth album. The record is yet to be formally unveiled, however DeLonge has already described it as “the best album of our career” as well as their “most progressive”.

Shortly before the new single was released, DeLonge shared a personal message to Skiba, thanking him for his work with the band. Skiba later responded, saying he’s “truly happy” for the reunited trio.

In April, Travis Barker shared a promising update on the band’s upcoming album, saying the “album will be finished before we leave on tour.” Blink-182 were originally due to kick off their world tour in March with a tour of South America but those dates were postponed to 2024 due to Barker injuring himself while drumming. The band kicked off their tour in May following their surprise last-minute addition to Coachella in April.

Blink-182’s 2024 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 8 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena (SOLD OUT)

Friday 9 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 13 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 14 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Friday 16 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 17 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Monday 19 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 20 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Friday 23 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 24 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (FINAL TICKETS)

Monday 26 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 27 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 29 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (NEW SHOW)