Blink-182 confirm themselves for Coachella 2023 at last minute

Blink-182 have announced at the last minute that they will be performing at this year’s Coachella Festival.

The announcement was confirmed by frontman Tom DeLonge earlier today (April 13), and the trio will be performing their set this Friday (April 14).

Initially, Blink’s appearance was subtly announced by promoters late on Wednesday (April 12), when their name was featured on the festival schedule — albeit modestly tucked in among hundreds of previously announced artists.

The set will be the reconstituted band’s first performance together since 2014 and will take place in the Sahara tent between 6:45-7:35 pm (PDT).

Taking to Twitter, DeLonge – who rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years in 2022 – shared an image of a teleprompter onstage, which read lyrics from their hit 2000 track, ‘Family Reunion’. The caption read “See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent,” and also tagged the band’s account.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent @blink182 😎 pic.twitter.com/BTev2wGUUr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 13, 2023

Previously, the reformed lineup were expected to play their comeback shows last month throughout South America and Mexico. However, these dates were postponed following an injury obtained by drummer, Travis Barker.

In February, during rehearsals for the scheduled dates, Barker dislocated and tore the ligaments in his finger while he was playing the drums, and then injured it again in another rehearsal two weeks after. The injury led to him undergoing surgery and forced to reschedule the shows for 2024.

Other names set to appear at the upcoming festival include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía and Björk. Jai Paul is also set to perform – marking his first-ever live performance.

The festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23, and all six 2023 stages will be live-streamed on YouTube. Find any remaining tickets here.

In other Blink-182 news, earlier this year, Tom DeLonge said that the trio’s upcoming album is “the best we’ve ever made”.

He made the comments on an Instagram post, sharing a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour.

“Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER,” he wrote. “As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

The classic lineup announced the forthcoming album last October, and released their comeback single ‘Edging’. The album will be Blink’s first album since their 2019 LP ‘Nine’, and the first to feature DeLonge since the 2012 EP ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’.