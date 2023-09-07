Blink-182 continue to tease new music with cryptic clock

Blink-182 have continued to tease new music this evening (September 7) with a new post featuring a cryptic digital clock.

The pop-punk trio started teasing new music with a mystery website and a series of posters earlier this week.

On the website, various classic songs played out before a brief snippet of new material eventually played out.

Now, the band have shared a cryptic digital clock which flashes the time 12:00 and switches between AM and PM on their social media channels. It also plays the same snippets of music that first appeared on their website earlier.

A series of promotional posters recently popped up in numerous locations. The adverts contain the Blink-182 logo as well as the phrase ‘One more time…’, which could be the title of the new album or a single.

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the posters also feature what appear to be song lyrics: “Do I have to die to hear you miss me?/ Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?/ I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow/ I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

The pop-punk trio marked the return of Tom DeLonge last year by releasing the single ‘Edging’, and confirming that their ninth studio album was in the works. DeLonge previously teased that the record could be the group’s “best album” and their “most progressive”.

Last week, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Drummer Travis Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

The European leg of the tour will now begin tomorrow (September 8) ahead of dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month. You can see the UK schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester