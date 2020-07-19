Blink-182 have a collaboration with Juice WRLD on the way

Blink-182‘s Travis Barker has revealed that the band have a track on the way featuring late rapper Juice WRLD.

Speaking in a new interview, the drummer joined jxdn (real name Jaden Hossler) to talk about a number of topics, including how Juice WRLD was a dream collaborator of the ‘Angels & Demons’ artist.

“I tell Travis this all the time, but Juice WRLD, that’s my dream collaboration,” jxdn told MTV. “I know he’s made a lot of music and you know, obviously he can’t make it the same as he would before but that’s just something that I would always dream of, even if it was an old song he recorded.”

“There’s a Blink-Juice collaboration that hasn’t come out yet but it’s about to,” Barker later revealed.

Asked whether it would feature on the upcoming Blink-182 EP, he replied: “I think it’ll come out on a Blink project as well as a [Blink-182 producer] Andrew Watt solo project.”

Watch Barker discuss the Juice WRLD collaboration below (at the 33:00 mark):

Elsewhere in the interview, Barker shared that he hopes the band’s long-awaited EP, which Mark Hoppus said last year would feature Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams, will “be out by the end of summer.”

He also said the band would be releasing a new song called ‘Quarantine’ ahead of the EP’s release. “There’s a song called ‘Quarantine’ that’s gonna come out really, really soon,” he told MTV. “It’ll be a Blink favourite. It’ll be like all our fan favourites. It’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).