Blink-182 join TikTok to preview upcoming new single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have launched their own TikTok page where they’ve shared a brief snippet of their upcoming single ‘Edging’ – check out the clips below.

Yesterday (October 11), it was revealed that the band have reunited with Tom DeLonge to release new music and embark on a huge world tour. A full album from the trio is in the works, with ‘Edging’ due to arrive this Friday (October 14).

DeLonge hasn’t contributed to a Blink project since 2012’s ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’ EP. He quit the group in 2015, and was replaced by Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba.

Advertisement

In a new tongue-in-cheek video on TikTok, DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker each introduce themselves while dressed up in rabbit costumes. “I’m Tom, and I’m fucking hot as fuck in this thing,” DeLonge says.

Soundtracking the 13-second clip is a portion of the imminent ‘Edging’. The upbeat tune includes a line from DeLonge about how he “fucked her in church“, and also features the chanted refrain: “Don’t you know?”

“The rabbit’s out of the hat,” Blink-182 wrote in the caption “Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday.”

Director Cole Bennett (Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone) shared a clearer version of the same ‘Edging’ snippet. “I directed a video for my favourite rock band,” he wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video. See both posts below.

@_colebennett_ i directed a video for my favorite rock band ♬ EDGING – blink-182

Advertisement

You can pre-save/pre-add ‘Edging’ by Blink-182 here.

The band will embark on their biggest headline tour to date in March 2023. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the UK, Europe, North America Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, Blink will play their first-ever shows in Latin America.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time next Monday (October 17). You’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America). Check out the full 2023/2024 live itinerary here.

DeLonge hinted that he’d rejoined Blink-182 this summer, before Hoppus said the original trio were in “a really great place right now”. The three members met up prior to Hoppus beginning chemotherapy treatment in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge has teased that Blink’s forthcoming record is “the best album of our career”.

The group’s most recent studio album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019. It was the second record to feature Matt Skiba, following on from 2016’s ‘California’.