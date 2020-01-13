Blink 182 launch charity merch collection for victims of Australian bushfires

Blink 182 have launched a charity merch collection to help victims of the Australia bushfires.

Sharing the collection on Twitter, the band posted: “Australia is being ravaged by deadly fires, and we just feel so helpless. We put out a new merch line + donating all proceeds to charity. Let’s do our part to make sure everyone, the environment, plus all of these kangaroos & koala bears are safe.”

All proceeds from collection will go to the Australia Zoo in Queensland, who are medically treating and rehabilitating sick, injured and displaced wildlife following the bushfires.

Around one billion animals have so far died in the bushfires.

Mark Hoppus later tweeted that the band have already raised $20,000 (£15,400) towards the cause.

Meanwhile, Queen and Alice Cooper have been confirmed among the first round of artists performing at a benefit concert for the Australian bushfire relief.

Taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, other names on the bill include k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and more, with some still to be announced.

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed earlier in the week that the band had been asked to play the benefit concert on an open date during their seven gigs scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast from February 13 to 29.

According to 7 News, the show, which is being called Fire Fight Australia, will take place over nine hours and all proceeds from the event will go toward a number of different organisations that are working to fight the ongoing fires.

There will be 70,000 tickets available at three different price points ($70, $85, and $100). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 13) at noon Australian Eastern Standard Time on the Fire Fight Australia website.

