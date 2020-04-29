Blink-182 bassist and co-founder Mark Hoppus has ranked his favourite songs by the band after being challenged by record store and label Smartpunk.

“Ok doing a @blink182 bracket and this sucks,” Smartpunk tweeted. “I’ve never hated myself more for some of these choices. But here I am. Self-loathing. Hey @markhoppus

can you fill this out for me real quick? I’ve got a zoom call tomorrow to discuss all of our answers…”

“I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out,” Hoppus tweeted. “Let’s Argue Online about it.” Attached was his filled-out version of “The Best of Blink 182” bracket.

Have a look at how the bassist ranked every Blink-182 song below:

I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out. Let’s Argue Online about it. pic.twitter.com/vFEUedkFjm — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) April 28, 2020

Hoppus said he filled the bracket out in “two minutes” and followed “[his] gut and didn’t second guess anything.”

He crowned ‘Feeling This’ as the top song, and explained why on Twitter. “It’s the apex of blink-182,” he tweeted. “The best of all of us. It was different and new and (in my opinion) groundbreaking.”

Hoppus explained to confused fans what ‘YED’ means, explaining that it’s an abbreviation for “I Miss You” and a light-hearted jab at the way Tom DeLonge pronounces the lyric, “The voice inside my head.”

In other news concerning DeLonge, three purported UFO videos were made public by DeLonge‘s UFO research organisation To The Stars Academy have now been given extra credibility after they were released by The Pentagon.

"Look at that thing!" Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of "unexplained aerial phenomena"—and that some believe could show UFOs. https://t.co/4eiYxC13u2 pic.twitter.com/Y47xZ97odO — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2020

The former Blink-182 member has long had an interest in UFOs, co-founding the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which works with US government officials with a view to “changing the world” through science, aerospace and entertainment.

In 2017 and 2018, DeLonge’s organisation published three clips captured by Navy pilots which seemingly showed strange objects appearing to accelerate rapidly in US airspace.

The footage was also reported by The New York Times, but the new release marks the first time that The Pentagon has recognised their existence.