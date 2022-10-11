Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce new music and world tour

Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour, and are due to release a new single this week.

The song ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marked the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add it here).

A new full-length studio album is also in the works, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Additionally, the trio have announced their biggest tour to date, with concerts confirmed in the UK, Europe, North America Australia and New Zealand as well as their first-ever shows in Latin America.

The mammoth stint will kick off next March and conclude in February 2024. For the UK leg, Blink-182 will visit Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September and October 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time next Monday (October 17). You’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America).

Blink-182’s 2023/2024 tour dates are as follows:



LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK and Europe

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

Back in July, Matt Skiba said that he didn’t know if he was still a part of Blink-182. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for guitarist Tom DeLonge who left “to change the world for my kids”.

DeLonge then hinted that he’d rejoined the group later this summer, before Hoppus said the original trio were in “a really great place right now”.

The three members met up prior to Hoppus beginning chemotherapy treatment in 2021. “It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” the bassist recalled of that reunion.

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma last year. He told fans in September 2021 that he was cancer-free.

“It’s actually better than it used to be,” Hoppus said of Blink’s relationship in August. “There was no agenda [when they met up]. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

He added: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Blink 182’s most recent album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019. It was the second record to feature Matt Skiba, following on from 2016’s ‘California’. The last Blink project to include contributions from Tom DeLonge was the 2012’s ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’ EP.